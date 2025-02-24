Currencies / VLYPO
VLYPO: Valley National Bancorp - 5.5% Fixed to Floating Rate Series B
25.02 USD 0.14 (0.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VLYPO exchange rate has changed by -0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.01 and at a high of 25.17.
Follow Valley National Bancorp - 5.5% Fixed to Floating Rate Series B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
25.01 25.17
Year Range
22.75 25.77
- Previous Close
- 25.16
- Open
- 25.15
- Bid
- 25.02
- Ask
- 25.32
- Low
- 25.01
- High
- 25.17
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- -0.56%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.58%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%