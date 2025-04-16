Currencies / VIXM
VIXM: ProShares Trust VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF
16.18 USD 0.17 (1.06%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VIXM exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.00 and at a high of 16.19.
Follow ProShares Trust VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
VIXM News
Daily Range
16.00 16.19
Year Range
13.68 19.81
- Previous Close
- 16.01
- Open
- 16.01
- Bid
- 16.18
- Ask
- 16.48
- Low
- 16.00
- High
- 16.19
- Volume
- 279
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- -2.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.00%
- Year Change
- 7.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%