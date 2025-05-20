QuotesSections
Currencies / VIASP
Back to US Stock Market

VIASP: Via Renewables Inc - 8.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumu

25.79 USD 0.33 (1.26%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VIASP exchange rate has changed by -1.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.79 and at a high of 26.18.

Follow Via Renewables Inc - 8.75% Series A Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumu dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VIASP News

Daily Range
25.79 26.18
Year Range
19.17 26.54
Previous Close
26.12
Open
26.12
Bid
25.79
Ask
26.09
Low
25.79
High
26.18
Volume
46
Daily Change
-1.26%
Month Change
0.74%
6 Months Change
9.05%
Year Change
27.36%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev