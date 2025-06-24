Currencies / VERS
VERS: ProShares Trust ProShares Metaverse ETF
53.10 USD 1.76 (3.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VERS exchange rate has changed by 3.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.10 and at a high of 53.10.
Follow ProShares Trust ProShares Metaverse ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
53.10 53.10
Year Range
40.54 57.69
- Previous Close
- 51.34
- Open
- 53.10
- Bid
- 53.10
- Ask
- 53.40
- Low
- 53.10
- High
- 53.10
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 3.43%
- Month Change
- -6.51%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.49%
- Year Change
- 28.01%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev