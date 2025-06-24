QuotesSections
Currencies / VERS
Back to US Stock Market

VERS: ProShares Trust ProShares Metaverse ETF

53.10 USD 1.76 (3.43%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

VERS exchange rate has changed by 3.43% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.10 and at a high of 53.10.

Follow ProShares Trust ProShares Metaverse ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VERS News

Daily Range
53.10 53.10
Year Range
40.54 57.69
Previous Close
51.34
Open
53.10
Bid
53.10
Ask
53.40
Low
53.10
High
53.10
Volume
1
Daily Change
3.43%
Month Change
-6.51%
6 Months Change
4.49%
Year Change
28.01%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev