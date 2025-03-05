Currencies / VBNK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VBNK: VersaBank
12.29 USD 0.03 (0.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VBNK exchange rate has changed by 0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.12 and at a high of 12.35.
Follow VersaBank dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VBNK News
- VersaBank (VBNK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Canadian Imperial Bank (CM) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Royal Bank (RY) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- VersaBank expands receivable purchase program with securitized financing
- Fidus Investment (FDUS) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- VERSABANK TO PRESENT AT SIDOTI VIRTUAL INVESTOR CONFERENCE ON JUNE 12, 2025, AT 2:30 PM ET
- VersaBank Still Isn’t Perfect, But I’m Not Selling (NASDAQ:VBNK)
- VERSABANK PRESIDENT DAVID TAYLOR TO PRESENT ON THE BANK’S REVOLUTIONARY DIGITAL DEPOSIT RECEIPTS AT FLORIDA BANKERS ASSOCIATION ANNUAL MEETING
- Raymond James lowers VersaBank stock price target to $13 from $15
- Raymond James reaffirms VersaBank stock rating citing strong results
- VERSABANK SECOND QUARTER RESULTS CONTINUE TO DEMONSTRATE STRENGTH OF BUSINESS MODEL AS US RPP PORTFOLIO EXPERIENCES STRONG GROWTH
- VERSABANK DECLARES DIVIDENDS
- Raymond James maintains $15 target on VersaBank shares post-HQ move
- VersaPay stock target cut to Cdn$21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods
- VERSABANK ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO REALIGN CORPORATE STRUCTURE TO STANDARD US BANK FRAMEWORK
- VersaBank: Risk Adverse Bank But Slowing Book Value Growth Expected (NASDAQ:VBNK)
- VERSABANK TO HOST SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL/WEBCAST WEDNESDAY, JUNE 4, 2025 at 9:00 A.M. ET
- uniQure, Hertz Global, Eli Lilly And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday - Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR), Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)
- VersaBank 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:VBNK)
- VersaBank (VBNK) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
12.12 12.35
Year Range
8.51 18.36
- Previous Close
- 12.26
- Open
- 12.14
- Bid
- 12.29
- Ask
- 12.59
- Low
- 12.12
- High
- 12.35
- Volume
- 150
- Daily Change
- 0.24%
- Month Change
- 11.73%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.40%
- Year Change
- -8.08%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%