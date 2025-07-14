Currencies / UVSP
UVSP: Univest Financial Corporation
30.24 USD 0.48 (1.56%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UVSP exchange rate has changed by -1.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.01 and at a high of 30.63.
Follow Univest Financial Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
30.01 30.63
Year Range
24.22 32.86
- Previous Close
- 30.72
- Open
- 30.63
- Bid
- 30.24
- Ask
- 30.54
- Low
- 30.01
- High
- 30.63
- Volume
- 146
- Daily Change
- -1.56%
- Month Change
- -3.32%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.65%
- Year Change
- 7.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%