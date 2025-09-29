QuotesSections
USML: ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN

41.57 USD 0.73 (1.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

USML exchange rate has changed by -1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.57 and at a high of 41.57.

Follow ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is USML stock price today?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN stock is priced at 41.57 today. It trades within -1.73%, yesterday's close was 42.30, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of USML shows these updates.

Does ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN stock pay dividends?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN is currently valued at 41.57. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.70% and USD. View the chart live to track USML movements.

How to buy USML stock?

You can buy ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN shares at the current price of 41.57. Orders are usually placed near 41.57 or 41.87, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow USML updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into USML stock?

Investing in ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN involves considering the yearly range 34.30 - 46.23 and current price 41.57. Many compare -0.26% and 21.20% before placing orders at 41.57 or 41.87. Explore the USML price chart live with daily changes.

What are UBS AG stock highest prices?

The highest price of UBS AG in the past year was 46.23. Within 34.30 - 46.23, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN performance using the live chart.

What are UBS AG stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of UBS AG (USML) over the year was 34.30. Comparing it with the current 41.57 and 34.30 - 46.23 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch USML moves on the chart live for more details.

When did USML stock split?

ETRACS 2x Leveraged MSCI US Minimum Volatility Factor TR ETN has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.30, and 5.70% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
41.57 41.57
Year Range
34.30 46.23
Previous Close
42.30
Open
41.57
Bid
41.57
Ask
41.87
Low
41.57
High
41.57
Volume
1
Daily Change
-1.73%
Month Change
-0.26%
6 Months Change
21.20%
Year Change
5.70%
29 September, Monday
11:30
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
4.0%
Fcst
2.0%
Prev
-0.3%
17:30
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev