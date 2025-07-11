Currencies / UPXI
UPXI: Upexi Inc
5.82 USD 0.51 (8.06%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UPXI exchange rate has changed by -8.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.78 and at a high of 6.31.
Follow Upexi Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UPXI News
- Tesla and Oracle Among Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Why Is Upexi Stock Soaring Friday? - Upexi (NASDAQ:UPXI)
- Solana Outgains Bitcoin, Ethereum After DeFi Development Bags $77 Million In SOL For Corporate Reserves - Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL)
- Institutions Hold $1.72 Billion In Solana, Strategic Reserve Data Reveals
- Upexi amends securities purchase agreement to add greenshoe option for investors
- Upexi shareholders approve incentive plan increase and $500M share issuance
- AMD and UnitedHealth among Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- GreenWood Investors First Half 2025 Letter
- Upexi treasury reaches 2 million SOL tokens worth $334 million
- Upexi director Salkind buys shares worth $100,000
- Upexi stock rises after securing $500 million equity line agreement
- Upexi secures $500 million equity line with Alliance Global Partners
- Upexi secures $500 million equity line to support Solana strategy
- Why Are Public Companies Ammassing ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB Instead Of Just Bitcoin?
- Upexi Stock: The Market Loves Crypto Treasury Companies (NASDAQ:UPXI)
- Upexi acquires additional 83,000 SOL for $16.7 million
- Upexi buys 83,000 SOL tokens for $16.7 million, treasury grows to 1.9M SOL
- Upexi stock soars after expanding Solana holdings to 1.8 million SOL
- Upexi adds 100,000 SOL to treasury, expands staking revenue potential
- Upexi expands SOL holdings to 1.82 million tokens worth $331 million
- Upexi stock surges after closing $150 million convertible note placement
- Upexi closes $150 million convertible note offering backed by Solana
- Upexi closes $50 million private placement equity offering
- Upexi raises $50 million in equity offering to expand Solana treasury
Daily Range
5.78 6.31
Year Range
1.90 22.58
- Previous Close
- 6.33
- Open
- 6.30
- Bid
- 5.82
- Ask
- 6.12
- Low
- 5.78
- High
- 6.31
- Volume
- 9.940 K
- Daily Change
- -8.06%
- Month Change
- -16.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 179.81%
- Year Change
- 45.50%
