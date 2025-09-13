QuotesSections
UPRO: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500

108.25 USD 0.50 (0.46%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UPRO exchange rate has changed by -0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 107.91 and at a high of 109.18.

Follow ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UPRO News

Daily Range
107.91 109.18
Year Range
45.88 109.18
Previous Close
108.75
Open
109.03
Bid
108.25
Ask
108.55
Low
107.91
High
109.18
Volume
3.374 K
Daily Change
-0.46%
Month Change
10.43%
6 Months Change
47.88%
Year Change
26.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev