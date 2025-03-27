Currencies / UONE
UONE: Urban One Inc - Class A
1.45 USD 0.01 (0.68%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UONE exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.37 and at a high of 1.47.
Follow Urban One Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UONE News
- Urban One, Inc. (UONE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Urban One Q2 2025 sees revenue decline, stock dips
- Urban One shareholders approve director elections and reverse stock split plan
- Urban One’s credit rating upgraded to ’CCC+’ by S&P, outlook remains negative
- Urban One downgraded to ’SD’ by S&P Global Ratings on debt repurchase concerns
- Urban One ratings downgraded by Moody’s due to operational challenges
- Urban One, Inc. (UONE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
1.37 1.47
Year Range
1.23 1.90
- Previous Close
- 1.46
- Open
- 1.47
- Bid
- 1.45
- Ask
- 1.75
- Low
- 1.37
- High
- 1.47
- Volume
- 48
- Daily Change
- -0.68%
- Month Change
- -7.05%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.68%
- Year Change
- -17.61%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev