Currencies / UNMA
UNMA: Unum Group 6.250% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058
24.5300 USD 0.0800 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UNMA exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.4370 and at a high of 24.5581.
Follow Unum Group 6.250% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
24.4370 24.5581
Year Range
22.7000 25.4600
- Previous Close
- 24.4500
- Open
- 24.5581
- Bid
- 24.5300
- Ask
- 24.5330
- Low
- 24.4370
- High
- 24.5581
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 3.72%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.43%
- Year Change
- -3.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%