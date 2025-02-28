QuotesSections
Currencies / UNMA
UNMA: Unum Group 6.250% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058

24.5300 USD 0.0800 (0.33%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UNMA exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.4370 and at a high of 24.5581.

Follow Unum Group 6.250% Junior Subordinated Notes due 2058 dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
24.4370 24.5581
Year Range
22.7000 25.4600
Previous Close
24.4500
Open
24.5581
Bid
24.5300
Ask
24.5330
Low
24.4370
High
24.5581
Volume
22
Daily Change
0.33%
Month Change
3.72%
6 Months Change
-2.43%
Year Change
-3.27%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%