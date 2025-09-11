QuotesSections
Currencies / UDN
Back to US Stock Market

UDN: Invesco DB USD Index Bearish ETF

19.01 USD 0.12 (0.64%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UDN exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.95 and at a high of 19.03.

Follow Invesco DB USD Index Bearish ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

UDN News

Daily Range
18.95 19.03
Year Range
16.48 19.03
Previous Close
18.89
Open
18.96
Bid
19.01
Ask
19.31
Low
18.95
High
19.03
Volume
222
Daily Change
0.64%
Month Change
1.88%
6 Months Change
8.57%
Year Change
0.96%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev