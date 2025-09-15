QuotazioniSezioni
UDN: Invesco DB USD Index Bearish ETF

18.83 USD 0.06 (0.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio UDN ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.82 e ad un massimo di 18.86.

Segui le dinamiche di Invesco DB USD Index Bearish ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.82 18.86
Intervallo Annuale
16.48 19.10
Chiusura Precedente
18.89
Apertura
18.83
Bid
18.83
Ask
19.13
Minimo
18.82
Massimo
18.86
Volume
214
Variazione giornaliera
-0.32%
Variazione Mensile
0.91%
Variazione Semestrale
7.54%
Variazione Annuale
0.00%
