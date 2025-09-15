Valute / UDN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
UDN: Invesco DB USD Index Bearish ETF
18.83 USD 0.06 (0.32%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UDN ha avuto una variazione del -0.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.82 e ad un massimo di 18.86.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco DB USD Index Bearish ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
UDN News
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Confusion In The Jobs Market
- DXY: Post-FOMC US Dollar Surge Shifts Global Markets (undefined:DXY)
- Fed Cuts Its Target Interest Rate And Signals More To Come
- CIO Notebook: Fed Makes A Move, Adds Fuel For Future Cuts
- Powell Pivots, Fed Cuts Rates As Jobs Market Weakens
- EUR/USD: Euro Bullish Trend Intact Despite Sell-Off After FOMC (null:EUR:USD)
- The Dollar Index At A Critical Level: The UUP And UDN ETFs (NYSEARCA:UDN)
- Fed Delivers Dovish Shift, Restarts Rate-Cutting Cycle
- Cranking Up The Inflation Machine: Fed Delivers Rate Cut
- USD/CAD Outlook: Head Shoulder Pattern In Play As Fundamentals Provide Interesting Dilemma
- This Fed Meeting Must Have Been A Circus
- Fed Watch: Will It Be DéJà Vu All Over Again?
- The Dollar Breakdown Is Underway (Technical Analysis)
- High Hopes From Central Banks
- Staying Risk-On As Macro Tensions Ease
- Principles Of Bond Yields And Credit Quality
- The Federal Reserve Is In The Hot Seat Today As Stagflation Risk Lurks
- Fed Needs To Deliver For Dollar Bears
- Weekly Economic Pulse: Meh
- Falling Rates And Rising Earnings May Be A Potent Mix For Markets
- EUR/USD Steadies Ahead Of Fed Call Following France Downgrade
- Weekly Commentary: Q2 '25 Z.1
- The Dollar (DXY) Is Softer To Start The New Week
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.82 18.86
Intervallo Annuale
16.48 19.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 18.89
- Apertura
- 18.83
- Bid
- 18.83
- Ask
- 19.13
- Minimo
- 18.82
- Massimo
- 18.86
- Volume
- 214
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.00%
21 settembre, domenica