UBSI: United Bankshares Inc - Common Stock
36.69 USD 0.46 (1.24%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UBSI exchange rate has changed by -1.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.50 and at a high of 37.21.
Follow United Bankshares Inc - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UBSI News
Daily Range
36.50 37.21
Year Range
30.51 44.41
- Previous Close
- 37.15
- Open
- 37.16
- Bid
- 36.69
- Ask
- 36.99
- Low
- 36.50
- High
- 37.21
- Volume
- 941
- Daily Change
- -1.24%
- Month Change
- -3.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.44%
- Year Change
- -0.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%