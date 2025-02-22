QuotesSections
Currencies / UBCP
UBCP: United Bancorp Inc - Common Stock

14.27 USD 0.26 (1.86%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

UBCP exchange rate has changed by 1.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.08 and at a high of 14.27.

Follow United Bancorp Inc - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
14.08 14.27
Year Range
12.03 15.60
Previous Close
14.01
Open
14.08
Bid
14.27
Ask
14.57
Low
14.08
High
14.27
Volume
2
Daily Change
1.86%
Month Change
-1.11%
6 Months Change
4.85%
Year Change
9.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%