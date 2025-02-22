Currencies / UBCP
UBCP: United Bancorp Inc - Common Stock
14.27 USD 0.26 (1.86%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
UBCP exchange rate has changed by 1.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.08 and at a high of 14.27.
Follow United Bancorp Inc - Common Stock dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
UBCP News
Daily Range
14.08 14.27
Year Range
12.03 15.60
- Previous Close
- 14.01
- Open
- 14.08
- Bid
- 14.27
- Ask
- 14.57
- Low
- 14.08
- High
- 14.27
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 1.86%
- Month Change
- -1.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.85%
- Year Change
- 9.77%
