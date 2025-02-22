Valute / UBCP
UBCP: United Bancorp Inc - Common Stock
13.00 USD 0.57 (4.20%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio UBCP ha avuto una variazione del -4.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.47 e ad un massimo di 14.06.
Segui le dinamiche di United Bancorp Inc - Common Stock. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.47 14.06
Intervallo Annuale
12.03 15.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.57
- Apertura
- 13.95
- Bid
- 13.00
- Ask
- 13.30
- Minimo
- 12.47
- Massimo
- 14.06
- Volume
- 72
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.91%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -4.48%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.00%
