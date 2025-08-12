Currencies / TWIN
TWIN: Twin Disc Incorporated
13.46 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TWIN exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.27 and at a high of 13.77.
Follow Twin Disc Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TWIN News
- Twin Disc Climbs 70% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Stock?
- Twin Disc Stock Soars 44% Despite Q2 Earnings Fall Y/Y on Higher Costs
- Twin Disc at Midwest Ideas Conference: Strategic Growth and Diversification
- Twin Disc earnings missed by $0.47, revenue topped estimates
- Twin Disc FY 2025 presentation: acquisitions drive 15.5% growth amid margin pressure
- Twin Disc board approves executive compensation and equity awards for fiscal 2026
Daily Range
13.27 13.77
Year Range
6.16 13.80
- Previous Close
- 13.46
- Open
- 13.32
- Bid
- 13.46
- Ask
- 13.76
- Low
- 13.27
- High
- 13.77
- Volume
- 62
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 7.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 77.81%
- Year Change
- 11.52%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%