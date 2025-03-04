Currencies / TVGN
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TVGN: Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc
0.85 USD 0.01 (1.19%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TVGN exchange rate has changed by 1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.84 and at a high of 0.86.
Follow Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TVGN News
- Tevogen announces $9-11 billion valuation for COVID-19 T cell therapy
- Tevogen shares EBV treatment forecast with $3.5 billion revenue potential
- Tevogen highlights need for SARS-CoV-2 treatments for immunocompromised
- Tevogen reports 60% rise in institutional ownership in Q1 2025
- Tevogen Bio stock rises amid $1 million grant funding
- Tevogen executives and directors own over 74% of company stock
- Tevogen Bio Holdings grants CEO 8 million restricted shares, updates outstanding stock
- Tevogen Bio Holdings enters $50 million at-the-market equity offering agreement
- Tevogen Bio CEO provides $500,000 cash contribution for headquarters
- Tevogen Expands Headquarters Amid Growth of AI and Generics & Biosimilars Initiatives
- tevogen bio expands office lease in new jersey with key amendment
- Tevogen expands target for COVID treatment to seniors
- Tevogen to Update on Robust Portfolio Assets, Business Expansion, Partnerships, Limited Tradable Float, High Insider Ownership and Strong Investor Confidence Ahead of June 23 Annual Meeting
- Why Leggett & Platt Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 15%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL), AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ:AGMH)
- Tevogen Bio Holdings Stock Is Soaring After Hours: What's Going On? - Tevogen Bio Holdings (NASDAQ:TVGN)
- Tevogen Bio: Initiating Sell Rating Based On Pipeline Uncertainty And Cash Constraints
- Tevogen Bio's T-Cell Therapy Approach Stands Out, Analyst Sees Strong Potential - Tevogen Bio Holdings (NASDAQ:TVGN)
- This Tevogen Bio Holdings Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Tuesday - Titan America (NYSE:TTAM), Centrus Energy (AMEX:LEU)
Daily Range
0.84 0.86
Year Range
0.26 3.10
- Previous Close
- 0.84
- Open
- 0.84
- Bid
- 0.85
- Ask
- 1.15
- Low
- 0.84
- High
- 0.86
- Volume
- 221
- Daily Change
- 1.19%
- Month Change
- -6.59%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.42%
- Year Change
- 117.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%