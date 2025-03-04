Valute / TVGN
TVGN: Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc
0.76 USD 0.06 (7.32%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TVGN ha avuto una variazione del -7.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.75 e ad un massimo di 0.83.
Segui le dinamiche di Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.75 0.83
Intervallo Annuale
0.26 3.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.82
- Apertura
- 0.82
- Bid
- 0.76
- Ask
- 1.06
- Minimo
- 0.75
- Massimo
- 0.83
- Volume
- 1.030 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -7.32%
- Variazione Mensile
- -16.48%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -31.53%
- Variazione Annuale
- 94.87%
21 settembre, domenica