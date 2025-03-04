QuotazioniSezioni
TVGN: Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc

0.76 USD 0.06 (7.32%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TVGN ha avuto una variazione del -7.32% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.75 e ad un massimo di 0.83.

Segui le dinamiche di Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
0.75 0.83
Intervallo Annuale
0.26 3.10
Chiusura Precedente
0.82
Apertura
0.82
Bid
0.76
Ask
1.06
Minimo
0.75
Massimo
0.83
Volume
1.030 K
Variazione giornaliera
-7.32%
Variazione Mensile
-16.48%
Variazione Semestrale
-31.53%
Variazione Annuale
94.87%
