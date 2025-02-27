Currencies / TTSH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TTSH: Tile Shop Holdings Inc
6.17 USD 0.03 (0.49%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TTSH exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.99 and at a high of 6.23.
Follow Tile Shop Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TTSH News
- Floor & Decor Stock Is Trading Near Fair Value (NYSE:FND)
- Tile Shop Stock Down Following Q2 Earnings on Lower Sales and Margins
- Tile Shop: Q2 Performance Had Mixed Takeaways (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:TTSH)
- The Tile Shop Expands Exclusive Collaboration With Jeffrey Alan Marks, Launching Two New Coastal-Inspired Designs
- tile shop holdings elects directors and ratifies auditor appointment
- The Tile Shop to Debut Exclusive Tile Collection With Nate Berkus
- Tile shop holdings sees $146,333 in stock purchases by fund 1 investments
- Tile Shop Holdings: Price Isn't Everything (NASDAQ:TTSH)
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc (TTSH) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.99 6.23
Year Range
4.80 7.75
- Previous Close
- 6.14
- Open
- 5.99
- Bid
- 6.17
- Ask
- 6.47
- Low
- 5.99
- High
- 6.23
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 1.65%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.95%
- Year Change
- -5.80%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%