TRDA: Entrada Therapeutics Inc
5.12 USD 0.06 (1.19%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TRDA exchange rate has changed by 1.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.02 and at a high of 5.20.
Follow Entrada Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TRDA News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Entrada awards $100,000 in grants to Duchenne muscular dystrophy groups
- Roth/MKM lowers Entrada Therapeutics stock price target to $17 from $21
- Entrada (TRDA) Q2 Revenue Drops 98%
- Entrada Therapeutics August 2025 slides: advancing four clinical-stage programs
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (TRDA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Entrada Therapeutics earnings missed by $0.22, revenue fell short of estimates
- Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) Soars 5.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Entrada therapeutics (TRDA) director Parmar sells $202k in stock
- 5am Ventures v sells Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) stock for $202k
- Entrada Therapeutics (TRDA) 10% owners sell $866k in stock
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Entrada Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- H.C. Wainwright reaffirms Buy rating on Entrada Therapeutics stock
- Entrada Therapeutics to start DMD trial in Q3 2025
- The Risk/Reward Of Avidity Biosciences And Its 2 Promising Programs (NASDAQ:RNA)
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio - Q4 2024 Update
- FDA Clears Entrada Therapeutics' Early-Stage For Potential Treatment Of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy - Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA)
Daily Range
5.02 5.20
Year Range
5.02 21.79
- Previous Close
- 5.06
- Open
- 5.03
- Bid
- 5.12
- Ask
- 5.42
- Low
- 5.02
- High
- 5.20
- Volume
- 755
- Daily Change
- 1.19%
- Month Change
- -6.40%
- 6 Months Change
- -45.53%
- Year Change
- -67.33%
