TORO: Toro Corp
3.09 USD 0.05 (1.64%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TORO exchange rate has changed by 1.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.02 and at a high of 3.14.
Follow Toro Corp dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TORO News
- Toro Corp. completes sale of LPG carrier Dream Syrax
- Toro Corp. completes tender offer, accepting 20,344 shares at $2.75 each
- Toro Corp. launches tender offer to buy back up to 4.5 million shares
- Toro Corp sells LPG carrier to CEO-linked company for $18 million
- Toro Corp to acquire 2021-built MR tanker vessel for $36.25 million
- Harbor Active Small Cap ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SMLL)
- Stock Market Today: Indexes Still Waver As Court Nixes Tariffs; Nvidia Surges Past Entry While These IPOs Are Mixed (Live Coverage)
- Toro Corp appoints new CFO amid leadership shuffle
- Toro Corp repays senior term loan in full
- Every Toro Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Number
Daily Range
3.02 3.14
Year Range
1.70 3.53
- Previous Close
- 3.04
- Open
- 3.05
- Bid
- 3.09
- Ask
- 3.39
- Low
- 3.02
- High
- 3.14
- Volume
- 155
- Daily Change
- 1.64%
- Month Change
- 13.19%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.64%
- Year Change
- -10.17%
