Currencies / TNDM
TNDM: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
12.43 USD 0.34 (2.81%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TNDM exchange rate has changed by 2.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.07 and at a high of 12.69.
Follow Tandem Diabetes Care Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
12.07 12.69
Year Range
9.29 42.70
- Previous Close
- 12.09
- Open
- 12.15
- Bid
- 12.43
- Ask
- 12.73
- Low
- 12.07
- High
- 12.69
- Volume
- 3.910 K
- Daily Change
- 2.81%
- Month Change
- -0.80%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.89%
- Year Change
- -70.70%
