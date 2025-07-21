Valute / TNDM
TNDM: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc
12.57 USD 0.67 (5.06%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TNDM ha avuto una variazione del -5.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.55 e ad un massimo di 13.52.
Segui le dinamiche di Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
12.55 13.52
Intervallo Annuale
9.29 42.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.24
- Apertura
- 13.32
- Bid
- 12.57
- Ask
- 12.87
- Minimo
- 12.55
- Massimo
- 13.52
- Volume
- 4.341 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.06%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.32%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -35.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -70.37%
20 settembre, sabato