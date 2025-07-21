QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / TNDM
TNDM: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc

12.57 USD 0.67 (5.06%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TNDM ha avuto una variazione del -5.06% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 12.55 e ad un massimo di 13.52.

Segui le dinamiche di Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
12.55 13.52
Intervallo Annuale
9.29 42.70
Chiusura Precedente
13.24
Apertura
13.32
Bid
12.57
Ask
12.87
Minimo
12.55
Massimo
13.52
Volume
4.341 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.06%
Variazione Mensile
0.32%
Variazione Semestrale
-35.17%
Variazione Annuale
-70.37%
