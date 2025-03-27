QuotesSections
Currencies / TLSIW
Back to US Stock Market

TLSIW: TriSalus Life Sciences Inc - Warrant

1.6900 USD 0.1300 (8.33%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TLSIW exchange rate has changed by 8.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.6900 and at a high of 1.7400.

Follow TriSalus Life Sciences Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TLSIW News

Daily Range
1.6900 1.7400
Year Range
0.4201 4.9999
Previous Close
1.5600
Open
1.7400
Bid
1.6900
Ask
1.6930
Low
1.6900
High
1.7400
Volume
5
Daily Change
8.33%
Month Change
2.42%
6 Months Change
43.22%
Year Change
43.23%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev