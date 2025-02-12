Currencies / TIVC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TIVC: Tivic Health Systems Inc
3.15 USD 0.11 (3.62%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TIVC exchange rate has changed by 3.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.99 and at a high of 3.18.
Follow Tivic Health Systems Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIVC News
- Tivic Health receives two INDs for Entolimod from Statera Biopharma
- Tivic Health stock soars as company advances military radiation countermeasure
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tivic Health Sales Drop 39 Percent
- Tivic Health shareholders approve strategic transformation proposals
- Tivic Health stock rises after shareholders approve strategic proposals
- Tivic Health Announces 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- Tivic Health sets new deadlines for stockholder proposals
- Tivic Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Updates on Business Transformation
- Tivic Health Systems Stock Is On Fire Today: What's Going On? - Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)
- Crude Oil Gains 3%; 3M Posts Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results - 3M (NYSE:MMM), Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI)
- Dow Jumps Over 400 Points; Verizon Earnings Top Views - Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS), Thunder Power Holdings (OTC:AIEV)
- Tivic Health shares soar on defense application interest
- Dow Tumbles Over 1,100 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Fall - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- KB Home, Intuitive Machines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday - Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM), Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nasdaq Edges Higher; CVS Health Shares Jump Following Upbeat Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Upstart Shares Jump Following Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Inflation Increases More Than Expected - Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Daily Range
2.99 3.18
Year Range
0.20 13.20
- Previous Close
- 3.04
- Open
- 3.03
- Bid
- 3.15
- Ask
- 3.45
- Low
- 2.99
- High
- 3.18
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 3.62%
- Month Change
- 3.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.53%
- Year Change
- 1160.00%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev