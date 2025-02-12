Währungen / TIVC
TIVC: Tivic Health Systems Inc
3.07 USD 0.06 (1.92%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von TIVC hat sich für heute um -1.92% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 3.03 bis zu einem Hoch von 3.18 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Tivic Health Systems Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
TIVC News
- Tivic Health receives two INDs for Entolimod from Statera Biopharma
- Tivic Health stock soars as company advances military radiation countermeasure
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tivic Health Sales Drop 39 Percent
- Tivic Health shareholders approve strategic transformation proposals
- Tivic Health stock rises after shareholders approve strategic proposals
- Tivic Health Announces 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- Tivic Health sets new deadlines for stockholder proposals
- Tivic Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Updates on Business Transformation
- Tivic Health Systems Stock Is On Fire Today: What's Going On? - Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)
- Crude Oil Gains 3%; 3M Posts Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results - 3M (NYSE:MMM), Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI)
- Dow Jumps Over 400 Points; Verizon Earnings Top Views - Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS), Thunder Power Holdings (OTC:AIEV)
- Tivic Health shares soar on defense application interest
- Dow Tumbles Over 1,100 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Fall - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- KB Home, Intuitive Machines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday - Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM), Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nasdaq Edges Higher; CVS Health Shares Jump Following Upbeat Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Upstart Shares Jump Following Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Inflation Increases More Than Expected - Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Tagesspanne
3.03 3.18
Jahresspanne
0.20 13.20
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 3.13
- Eröffnung
- 3.18
- Bid
- 3.07
- Ask
- 3.37
- Tief
- 3.03
- Hoch
- 3.18
- Volumen
- 79
- Tagesänderung
- -1.92%
- Monatsänderung
- 0.66%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 24.29%
- Jahresänderung
- 1128.00%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 418
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
- 542
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 266.4 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 98.7 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- -225.1 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
- 17.8 K
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K