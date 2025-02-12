货币 / TIVC
TIVC: Tivic Health Systems Inc
3.08 USD 0.07 (2.22%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日TIVC汇率已更改-2.22%。当日，交易品种以低点3.06和高点3.16进行交易。
关注Tivic Health Systems Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
TIVC新闻
- Tivic Health receives two INDs for Entolimod from Statera Biopharma
- Tivic Health stock soars as company advances military radiation countermeasure
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tivic Health Sales Drop 39 Percent
- Tivic Health shareholders approve strategic transformation proposals
- Tivic Health stock rises after shareholders approve strategic proposals
- Tivic Health Announces 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- Tivic Health sets new deadlines for stockholder proposals
- Tivic Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Updates on Business Transformation
- Tivic Health Systems Stock Is On Fire Today: What's Going On? - Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)
- Tivic Health shares soar on defense application interest
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
3.06 3.16
年范围
0.20 13.20
- 前一天收盘价
- 3.15
- 开盘价
- 3.11
- 卖价
- 3.08
- 买价
- 3.38
- 最低价
- 3.06
- 最高价
- 3.16
- 交易量
- 67
- 日变化
- -2.22%
- 月变化
- 0.98%
- 6个月变化
- 24.70%
- 年变化
- 1132.00%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值