TIVC: Tivic Health Systems Inc

3.07 USD 0.06 (1.92%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TIVC ha avuto una variazione del -1.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.03 e ad un massimo di 3.18.

Segui le dinamiche di Tivic Health Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.03 3.18
Intervallo Annuale
0.20 13.20
Chiusura Precedente
3.13
Apertura
3.18
Bid
3.07
Ask
3.37
Minimo
3.03
Massimo
3.18
Volume
80
Variazione giornaliera
-1.92%
Variazione Mensile
0.66%
Variazione Semestrale
24.29%
Variazione Annuale
1128.00%
