Valute / TIVC
TIVC: Tivic Health Systems Inc
3.07 USD 0.06 (1.92%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TIVC ha avuto una variazione del -1.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.03 e ad un massimo di 3.18.
Segui le dinamiche di Tivic Health Systems Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIVC News
- Tivic Health receives two INDs for Entolimod from Statera Biopharma
- Tivic Health stock soars as company advances military radiation countermeasure
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Tivic Health Sales Drop 39 Percent
- Tivic Health shareholders approve strategic transformation proposals
- Tivic Health stock rises after shareholders approve strategic proposals
- Tivic Health Announces 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
- Tivic Health sets new deadlines for stockholder proposals
- Tivic Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Provides Updates on Business Transformation
- Tivic Health Systems Stock Is On Fire Today: What's Going On? - Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC)
- Crude Oil Gains 3%; 3M Posts Better-Than-Expected Q1 Results - 3M (NYSE:MMM), Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI)
- Dow Jumps Over 400 Points; Verizon Earnings Top Views - Gelteq (NASDAQ:GELS), Thunder Power Holdings (OTC:AIEV)
- Tivic Health shares soar on defense application interest
- Dow Tumbles Over 1,100 Points; US Initial Jobless Claims Fall - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)
- Why Penguin Solutions Shares Are Trading Higher; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB), Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO)
- KB Home, Intuitive Machines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday - Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM), Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (TIVC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nasdaq Edges Higher; CVS Health Shares Jump Following Upbeat Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Crude Oil Down Over 2%; Upstart Shares Jump Following Earnings - CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
- Dow Dips Over 300 Points; US Inflation Increases More Than Expected - Kindly MD (NASDAQ:KDLY), Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM)
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.03 3.18
Intervallo Annuale
0.20 13.20
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.13
- Apertura
- 3.18
- Bid
- 3.07
- Ask
- 3.37
- Minimo
- 3.03
- Massimo
- 3.18
- Volume
- 80
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.66%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 24.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1128.00%
21 settembre, domenica