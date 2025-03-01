Currencies / TIPT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TIPT: Tiptree Inc
24.20 USD 0.50 (2.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TIPT exchange rate has changed by 2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.54 and at a high of 24.52.
Follow Tiptree Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIPT News
- KBRA Affirms and Withdraws Rating for Fortegra Financial Corp, Assigns Ratings for The Fortegra Group, Inc., and Fortegra Specialty Insurance Company, and Affirms Ratings for Debt and Fortegra’s Key I
- Axon Joins Two IBD Watchlists, Gold Shines Again: Build Your List Of Stocks To Watch With IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Other IBD Top Stock Screens
- Tiptree: Amazing Quarter. Market Starting To Notice (NASDAQ:TIPT)
Daily Range
23.54 24.52
Year Range
18.25 26.36
- Previous Close
- 23.70
- Open
- 23.92
- Bid
- 24.20
- Ask
- 24.50
- Low
- 23.54
- High
- 24.52
- Volume
- 450
- Daily Change
- 2.11%
- Month Change
- 3.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.06%
- Year Change
- 23.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%