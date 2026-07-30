- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TFJL: Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July
TFJL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.86 and at a high of 18.88.
Follow Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TFJL News
- August Perspective
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
- Rates Spark: Recalibrating Rate Assumptions
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- Information Timing And Release: The Gaming Of Guidance
- Stocks Tank, Long-Term Treasury Yields Jump After Warsh Starts Talking
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TFJL stock price today?
Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July stock is priced at 18.88 today. It trades within 18.86 - 18.88, yesterday's close was 18.88, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of TFJL shows these updates.
Does Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July stock pay dividends?
Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July is currently valued at 18.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.48% and USD. View the chart live to track TFJL movements.
How to buy TFJL stock?
You can buy Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July shares at the current price of 18.88. Orders are usually placed near 18.88 or 19.18, while 4 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow TFJL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TFJL stock?
Investing in Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 18.83 - 20.78 and current price 18.88. Many compare 0.21% and -7.09% before placing orders at 18.88 or 19.18. Explore the TFJL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July in the past year was 20.78. Within 18.83 - 20.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July (TFJL) over the year was 18.83. Comparing it with the current 18.88 and 18.83 - 20.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TFJL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TFJL stock split?
Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.88, and -3.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.88
- Open
- 18.86
- Bid
- 18.88
- Ask
- 19.18
- Low
- 18.86
- High
- 18.88
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 0.21%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.09%
- Year Change
- -3.48%