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TFJL: Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July

18.88 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TFJL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.86 and at a high of 18.88.

Follow Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TFJL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TFJL stock price today?

Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July stock is priced at 18.88 today. It trades within 18.86 - 18.88, yesterday's close was 18.88, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of TFJL shows these updates.

Does Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July stock pay dividends?

Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July is currently valued at 18.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.48% and USD. View the chart live to track TFJL movements.

How to buy TFJL stock?

You can buy Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July shares at the current price of 18.88. Orders are usually placed near 18.88 or 19.18, while 4 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow TFJL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TFJL stock?

Investing in Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July involves considering the yearly range 18.83 - 20.78 and current price 18.88. Many compare 0.21% and -7.09% before placing orders at 18.88 or 19.18. Explore the TFJL price chart live with daily changes.

What are Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July stock highest prices?

The highest price of Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July in the past year was 20.78. Within 18.83 - 20.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July performance using the live chart.

What are Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July (TFJL) over the year was 18.83. Comparing it with the current 18.88 and 18.83 - 20.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TFJL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TFJL stock split?

Innovator 20 Year Treasury Bond 5 Floor ETF - July has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.88, and -3.48% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
18.86 18.88
Year Range
18.83 20.78
Previous Close
18.88
Open
18.86
Bid
18.88
Ask
19.18
Low
18.86
High
18.88
Volume
4
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
0.21%
6 Months Change
-7.09%
Year Change
-3.48%
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