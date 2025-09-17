QuotesSections
TEM
TEM

87.04 USD 1.91 (2.24%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TEM exchange rate has changed by 2.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 82.30 and at a high of 87.41.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
82.30 87.41
Year Range
31.36 91.45
Previous Close
85.13
Open
85.13
Bid
87.04
Ask
87.34
Low
82.30
High
87.41
Volume
14.680 K
Daily Change
2.24%
Month Change
18.20%
6 Months Change
80.32%
Year Change
53.51%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev