TEF: Telefonica SA
5.37 USD 0.02 (0.37%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TEF exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.33 and at a high of 5.38.
Follow Telefonica SA dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
TEF News
- Telefonica looks to M&A to give European telecoms broader vision
- Spain stocks lower at close of trade; IBEX 35 down 0.82%
- Spain stocks higher at close of trade; IBEX 35 up 0.38%
- Spain stocks lower at close of trade; IBEX 35 down 0.04%
- Coty, Bilibili, Canadian Solar And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session - Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI), Coty (NYSE:COTY)
- Telefonica renews Huawei 5G contract for Spanish retail network - report
- Top Analyst Reports for Merck, Palo Alto & Freeport
- TEF vs. TU: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- AXA IM in talks for 30% stake in Telefónica’s Spanish fiber venture - report
- BCE Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates, Guidance Revised
- 1&1 AG reports Q2 EBITDA miss, reiterates lowered FY outlook
- Is Telefonica (TEF) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- Liberty Global stock price target raised to $21 by Benchmark
- Telefonica's Q2 Earnings Match, Top Line Misses Estimates & Slides Y/Y
- Network fee on Big Tech not a viable solution to boost EU digital rollout, EU says
- Telefonica ADR earnings missed by $0.02, revenue fell short of estimates
- Telefonica replaces Huawei 5G equipment in Europe, sticks with it in Brazil
- Earnings call transcript: Telefonica Q2 2025 sees steady growth, strategic focus
- Virgin Media O2’s plan to spin off infrastructure is scrapped, Telefonica CEO says
- Telefonica shares fall on FX drag, German and U.K. weakness in Q2
- Telefónica sticks to 2025 targets as FX hits revenue, profit steady
- Telefonica Q2 2025 slides: Organic growth continues amid strategic transformation
- Morning Bid: No more sleep this week
- Is NiSource (NI) Stock Outpacing Its Utilities Peers This Year?
Daily Range
5.33 5.38
Year Range
3.89 5.72
- Previous Close
- 5.35
- Open
- 5.33
- Bid
- 5.37
- Ask
- 5.67
- Low
- 5.33
- High
- 5.38
- Volume
- 257
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 0.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.50%
- Year Change
- 10.95%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%