TDWD: Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp.
TDWD exchange rate has changed by -0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.8500 and at a high of 9.8600.
Follow Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TDWD stock price today?
Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. stock is priced at 9.8596 today. It trades within 9.8500 - 9.8600, yesterday's close was 9.8600, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of TDWD shows these updates.
Does Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. stock pay dividends?
Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. is currently valued at 9.8596. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.11% and USD. View the chart live to track TDWD movements.
How to buy TDWD stock?
You can buy Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. shares at the current price of 9.8596. Orders are usually placed near 9.8596 or 9.8626, while 59 and -0.00% show market activity. Follow TDWD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TDWD stock?
Investing in Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. involves considering the yearly range 9.8300 - 9.8800 and current price 9.8596. Many compare -0.11% and -0.11% before placing orders at 9.8596 or 9.8626. Explore the TDWD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. in the past year was 9.8800. Within 9.8300 - 9.8800, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.8600 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. performance using the live chart.
What are Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. (TDWD) over the year was 9.8300. Comparing it with the current 9.8596 and 9.8300 - 9.8800 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDWD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TDWD stock split?
Tailwind 2.0 Acquisition Corp. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.8600, and -0.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.8600
- Open
- 9.8600
- Bid
- 9.8596
- Ask
- 9.8626
- Low
- 9.8500
- High
- 9.8600
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- -0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.11%
- Year Change
- -0.11%
