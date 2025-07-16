Currencies / TDC
TDC: Teradata Corporation
21.44 USD 0.05 (0.23%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TDC exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.30 and at a high of 21.56.
Follow Teradata Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
21.30 21.56
Year Range
18.43 33.69
- Previous Close
- 21.49
- Open
- 21.50
- Bid
- 21.44
- Ask
- 21.74
- Low
- 21.30
- High
- 21.56
- Volume
- 696
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 3.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.13%
- Year Change
- -29.19%
