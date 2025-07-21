QuotazioniSezioni
TDC: Teradata Corporation

22.01 USD 0.20 (0.90%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TDC ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.88 e ad un massimo di 22.37.

Segui le dinamiche di Teradata Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.88 22.37
Intervallo Annuale
18.43 33.69
Chiusura Precedente
22.21
Apertura
22.36
Bid
22.01
Ask
22.31
Minimo
21.88
Massimo
22.37
Volume
1.241 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.90%
Variazione Mensile
6.38%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.61%
Variazione Annuale
-27.31%
