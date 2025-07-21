Valute / TDC
TDC: Teradata Corporation
22.01 USD 0.20 (0.90%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TDC ha avuto una variazione del -0.90% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.88 e ad un massimo di 22.37.
Segui le dinamiche di Teradata Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
TDC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.88 22.37
Intervallo Annuale
18.43 33.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.21
- Apertura
- 22.36
- Bid
- 22.01
- Ask
- 22.31
- Minimo
- 21.88
- Massimo
- 22.37
- Volume
- 1.241 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.90%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.38%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.61%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.31%
20 settembre, sabato