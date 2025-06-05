QuotesSections
TCI: Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc

45.00 USD 0.80 (1.81%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TCI exchange rate has changed by 1.81% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.00 and at a high of 46.50.

Follow Transcontinental Realty Investors Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TCI News

Daily Range
45.00 46.50
Year Range
25.68 47.86
Previous Close
44.20
Open
46.50
Bid
45.00
Ask
45.30
Low
45.00
High
46.50
Volume
3
Daily Change
1.81%
Month Change
-2.17%
6 Months Change
58.01%
Year Change
59.01%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%