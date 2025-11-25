- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SXQG: ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF
SXQG exchange rate has changed by 1.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.43 and at a high of 33.43.
Follow ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SXQG News
- 3 Reasons To Stick With Growth Stocks In Rotating Markets
- Is Your Portfolio Too Tech-Heavy?
- Maintain A Growth Equity Engine In A Multi-Asset Income Strategy
- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
- 3 Best ETFs to Invest In, According to AI Analyst, 11/25/2025 - TipRanks.com
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SXQG stock price today?
ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF stock is priced at 33.43 today. It trades within 33.43 - 33.43, yesterday's close was 33.01, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SXQG shows these updates.
Does ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF is currently valued at 33.43. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.08% and USD. View the chart live to track SXQG movements.
How to buy SXQG stock?
You can buy ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF shares at the current price of 33.43. Orders are usually placed near 33.43 or 33.73, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SXQG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SXQG stock?
Investing in ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.10 - 33.89 and current price 33.43. Many compare 2.83% and 5.13% before placing orders at 33.43 or 33.73. Explore the SXQG price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF in the past year was 33.89. Within 29.10 - 33.89, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF (SXQG) over the year was 29.10. Comparing it with the current 33.43 and 29.10 - 33.89 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SXQG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SXQG stock split?
ETC 6 Meridian Quality Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.01, and 2.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.01
- Open
- 33.43
- Bid
- 33.43
- Ask
- 33.73
- Low
- 33.43
- High
- 33.43
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.27%
- Month Change
- 2.83%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.13%
- Year Change
- 2.08%