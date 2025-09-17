QuotesSections
SVIIR
SVIIR: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II - Rights

0.4000 USD 0.0000 (0.00%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SVIIR exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.3800 and at a high of 0.4199.

Follow Spring Valley Acquisition Corp II - Rights dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.3800 0.4199
Year Range
0.0500 0.4199
Previous Close
0.4000
Open
0.3999
Bid
0.4000
Ask
0.4030
Low
0.3800
High
0.4199
Volume
174
Daily Change
0.00%
Month Change
23.08%
6 Months Change
370.04%
Year Change
344.44%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev