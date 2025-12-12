QuotesSections
SVAC: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III

10.2700 USD 0.0220 (0.21%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SVAC exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.2700 and at a high of 10.2700.

Follow Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SVAC stock price today?

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III stock is priced at 10.2700 today. It trades within 10.2700 - 10.2700, yesterday's close was 10.2920, and trading volume reached 29. The live price chart of SVAC shows these updates.

Does Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III stock pay dividends?

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III is currently valued at 10.2700. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.19% and USD. View the chart live to track SVAC movements.

How to buy SVAC stock?

You can buy Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III shares at the current price of 10.2700. Orders are usually placed near 10.2700 or 10.2730, while 29 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SVAC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SVAC stock?

Investing in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III involves considering the yearly range 10.0300 - 10.8900 and current price 10.2700. Many compare 0.20% and 2.19% before placing orders at 10.2700 or 10.2730. Explore the SVAC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III stock highest prices?

The highest price of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III in the past year was 10.8900. Within 10.0300 - 10.8900, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.2920 helps spot resistance levels. Track Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III performance using the live chart.

What are Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III (SVAC) over the year was 10.0300. Comparing it with the current 10.2700 and 10.0300 - 10.8900 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SVAC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SVAC stock split?

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. III has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.2920, and 2.19% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
10.2700 10.2700
Year Range
10.0300 10.8900
Previous Close
10.2920
Open
10.2700
Bid
10.2700
Ask
10.2730
Low
10.2700
High
10.2700
Volume
29
Daily Change
-0.21%
Month Change
0.20%
6 Months Change
2.19%
Year Change
2.19%
