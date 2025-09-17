QuotesSections
Currencies / STSSW
STSSW: Sharps Technology Inc - Warrant

0.0799 USD 0.0044 (5.83%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

STSSW exchange rate has changed by 5.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0732 and at a high of 0.0800.

STSSW exchange rate has changed by 5.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0732 and at a high of 0.0800.

Daily Range
0.0732 0.0800
Year Range
0.0055 0.1980
Previous Close
0.0755
Open
0.0800
Bid
0.0799
Ask
0.0829
Low
0.0732
High
0.0800
Volume
29
Daily Change
5.83%
Month Change
13.98%
6 Months Change
509.92%
Year Change
44.75%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev