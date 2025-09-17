Currencies / STCE
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
STCE: Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF
73.88 USD 1.94 (2.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STCE exchange rate has changed by 2.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.75 and at a high of 74.04.
Follow Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
70.75 74.04
Year Range
28.20 74.04
- Previous Close
- 71.94
- Open
- 72.00
- Bid
- 73.88
- Ask
- 74.18
- Low
- 70.75
- High
- 74.04
- Volume
- 185
- Daily Change
- 2.70%
- Month Change
- 26.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 128.73%
- Year Change
- 114.95%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev