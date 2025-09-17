QuotesSections
Currencies / STCE
STCE: Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF

73.88 USD 1.94 (2.70%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

STCE exchange rate has changed by 2.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.75 and at a high of 74.04.

Follow Schwab Strategic Trust Schwab Crypto Thematic ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
70.75 74.04
Year Range
28.20 74.04
Previous Close
71.94
Open
72.00
Bid
73.88
Ask
74.18
Low
70.75
High
74.04
Volume
185
Daily Change
2.70%
Month Change
26.72%
6 Months Change
128.73%
Year Change
114.95%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev