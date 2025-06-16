QuotesSections
Currencies / SRM
Back to US Stock Market

SRM: SRM Entertainment Inc

10.30 USD 3.58 (53.27%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SRM exchange rate has changed by 53.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.42 and at a high of 10.99.

Follow SRM Entertainment Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M30
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SRM News

Daily Range
7.42 10.99
Year Range
0.26 12.80
Previous Close
6.72
Open
7.80
Bid
10.30
Ask
10.60
Low
7.42
High
10.99
Volume
49.050 K
Daily Change
53.27%
Month Change
37.33%
6 Months Change
2842.86%
Year Change
890.38%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%