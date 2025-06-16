QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SRM
SRM: SRM Entertainment Inc

10.30 USD 3.58 (53.27%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SRM ha avuto una variazione del 53.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.42 e ad un massimo di 10.99.

Segui le dinamiche di SRM Entertainment Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M30
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.42 10.99
Intervallo Annuale
0.26 12.80
Chiusura Precedente
6.72
Apertura
7.80
Bid
10.30
Ask
10.60
Minimo
7.42
Massimo
10.99
Volume
49.050 K
Variazione giornaliera
53.27%
Variazione Mensile
37.33%
Variazione Semestrale
2842.86%
Variazione Annuale
890.38%
21 settembre, domenica