SRM: SRM Entertainment Inc
10.30 USD 3.58 (53.27%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de SRM a changé de 53.27% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 7.42 et à un maximum de 10.99.
Suivez la dynamique SRM Entertainment Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
SRM Nouvelles
Range quotidien
7.42 10.99
Range Annuel
0.26 12.80
- Clôture Précédente
- 6.72
- Ouverture
- 7.80
- Bid
- 10.30
- Ask
- 10.60
- Plus Bas
- 7.42
- Plus Haut
- 10.99
- Volume
- 49.050 K
- Changement quotidien
- 53.27%
- Changement Mensuel
- 37.33%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2842.86%
- Changement Annuel
- 890.38%
20 septembre, samedi