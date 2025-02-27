Currencies / SPOK
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SPOK: Spok Holdings Inc
17.35 USD 0.12 (0.69%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SPOK exchange rate has changed by -0.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.33 and at a high of 17.61.
Follow Spok Holdings Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SPOK News
- Here's Why Spok Holdings (SPOK) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy
- 3 Healthcare Stocks Paying the Highest Dividends of 2025
- 3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Spok (SPOK)
- All You Need to Know About Spok (SPOK) Rating Upgrade to Buy
- What Makes Spok (SPOK) a Good Fit for 'Trend Investing'
- Spok (SPOK) Q2 Revenue Rises 5%
- Spok Holdings (SPOK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Spok Q2 2025 presentation: Software bookings surge 34%, guidance raised
- Stock Picks From Seeking Alpha's May 2025 New Analysts
- Spok Holdings, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:SPOK)
Daily Range
17.33 17.61
Year Range
13.55 19.30
- Previous Close
- 17.47
- Open
- 17.50
- Bid
- 17.35
- Ask
- 17.65
- Low
- 17.33
- High
- 17.61
- Volume
- 164
- Daily Change
- -0.69%
- Month Change
- -4.72%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.47%
- Year Change
- 15.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%