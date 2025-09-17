QuotesSections
SPKLW
SPKLW: Spark I Acquisition Corp - Warrant

0.2804 USD 0.0303 (12.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SPKLW exchange rate has changed by 12.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.2373 and at a high of 0.3537.

Follow Spark I Acquisition Corp - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
0.2373 0.3537
Year Range
0.0901 0.3555
Previous Close
0.2501
Open
0.2373
Bid
0.2804
Ask
0.2834
Low
0.2373
High
0.3537
Volume
109
Daily Change
12.12%
Month Change
33.40%
6 Months Change
87.06%
Year Change
90.88%
