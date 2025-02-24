Currencies / SOJD
SOJD: Southern Company (The) Series 2020A 4.95% Junior Subordinated N
22.30 USD 0.03 (0.13%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SOJD exchange rate has changed by -0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.25 and at a high of 22.38.
Follow Southern Company (The) Series 2020A 4.95% Junior Subordinated N dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
22.25 22.38
Year Range
19.53 24.00
- Previous Close
- 22.33
- Open
- 22.32
- Bid
- 22.30
- Ask
- 22.60
- Low
- 22.25
- High
- 22.38
- Volume
- 109
- Daily Change
- -0.13%
- Month Change
- 4.11%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.05%
- Year Change
- -6.62%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%