货币 / SOJD
SOJD: Southern Company (The) Series 2020A 4.95% Junior Subordinated N
22.29 USD 0.01 (0.04%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SOJD汇率已更改-0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点22.26和高点22.34进行交易。
关注Southern Company (The) Series 2020A 4.95% Junior Subordinated N动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SOJD新闻
日范围
22.26 22.34
年范围
19.53 24.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 22.30
- 开盘价
- 22.31
- 卖价
- 22.29
- 买价
- 22.59
- 最低价
- 22.26
- 最高价
- 22.34
- 交易量
- 21
- 日变化
- -0.04%
- 月变化
- 4.06%
- 6个月变化
- 9.00%
- 年变化
- -6.66%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值