Valute / SOJD
SOJD: Southern Company (The) Series 2020A 4.95% Junior Subordinated N
22.19 USD 0.10 (0.45%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SOJD ha avuto una variazione del -0.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.10 e ad un massimo di 22.29.
Segui le dinamiche di Southern Company (The) Series 2020A 4.95% Junior Subordinated N. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.10 22.29
Intervallo Annuale
19.53 24.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 22.29
- Apertura
- 22.20
- Bid
- 22.19
- Ask
- 22.49
- Minimo
- 22.10
- Massimo
- 22.29
- Volume
- 156
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.59%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 8.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -7.08%
20 settembre, sabato